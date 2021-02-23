Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Down 6.5%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 6,636,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,281,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company has a market cap of $119.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 879,991 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

