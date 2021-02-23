OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,300 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

PKG stock opened at $134.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.73.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

