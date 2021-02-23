OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nautilus by 963.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.