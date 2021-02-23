ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

