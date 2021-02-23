Ontology 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $874.41 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002034 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $821.13 million and approximately $874.41 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00234082 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009383 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

