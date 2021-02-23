OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 281.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

