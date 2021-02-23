Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.41.

Shares of PZZA opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

