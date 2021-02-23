OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $874.36 million, a P/E ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

