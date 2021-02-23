OptionRoom Price Reaches $3.36 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00006956 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.62 or 0.00446595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00065875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00078602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.74 or 0.00523473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00188236 BTC.

