Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Oracle Power shares last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,831,416 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.63.

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

