Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.14. 9,807,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 35,916,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Oragenics news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 257,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $206,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,185,442 shares of company stock worth $3,421,115. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

