Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 29th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $489.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

