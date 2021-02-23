Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,866 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

V stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.46. 147,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,284,387. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

