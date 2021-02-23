Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $119,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $17.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $697.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,738,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $827.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $669.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,257.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

