Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 202,282 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202,282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

