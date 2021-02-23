Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Reaches $8.60 on Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $176.52 million and approximately $37.52 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $8.60 or 0.00018372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.57 or 0.00460632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00067896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00080239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.44 or 0.00509503 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00073536 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

