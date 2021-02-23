ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in ORIX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 278,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ORIX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

