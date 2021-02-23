Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $17.11 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

