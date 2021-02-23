Overseas Shipholding Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,978 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,642% compared to the typical volume of 171 call options.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $176.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.39. Overseas Shipholding Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

