Overstock.com (OSTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSTK stock opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 451.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $526,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,299,129. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

