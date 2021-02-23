Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $22.62 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 584,718 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 759.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 140,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 79.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

