Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,997 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 322.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 890,243 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,365,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,572,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. 90,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,021. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

