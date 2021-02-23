Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OMI opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

