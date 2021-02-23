Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Trading Down 19.7%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) fell 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.86. 1,914,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,946,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The stock has a market cap of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 4.36% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

