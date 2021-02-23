Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Trading Down 7.9%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.79. 7,323,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 8,885,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $181.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774,329 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 611,366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 96,653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

