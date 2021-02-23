Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.27-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.80-5.90 EPS.

Shares of PANW opened at $384.35 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.79.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

