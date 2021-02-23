Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

PANW stock traded down $14.25 on Tuesday, reaching $370.10. 91,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of -122.22 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.13 and a 200-day moving average of $296.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.62.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

