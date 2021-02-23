Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.58. 101,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.62.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

