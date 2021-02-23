Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $455.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

NYSE:PANW opened at $384.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

