PancakeSwap Market Cap Tops $1.42 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $11.90 or 0.00024750 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $475.28 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00455358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00078163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 149.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.00 or 0.00486512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00071874 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 194,795,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,540,754 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

