Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.41.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 227,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

