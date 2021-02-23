Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 1,057 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastly were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 479,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,211,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,239 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,369 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLY traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.74. 96,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

