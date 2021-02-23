Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 36 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $2,301,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shopify stock traded down $138.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,242.85. 31,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,262. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,250.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,083.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 811.97, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

