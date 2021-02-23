Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 4,233 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $460,341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,941,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,106 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $90,723,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 839,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,915,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

