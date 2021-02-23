Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes $230,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. ProShares Ultra Financials has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

