Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 171,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 284,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Patriot One Technologies from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Patriot One Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.