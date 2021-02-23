Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Trading 8.5% Higher

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrizia in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Patrizia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTZIF)

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

