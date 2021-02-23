Patron Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $277.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $764,416.88 and approximately $277.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars.

