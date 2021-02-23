PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Announces Earnings Results

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAVM. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

