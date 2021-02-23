PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.43–0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.68. PAVmed also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.12–0.12 EPS.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $399.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.13.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAVM. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

