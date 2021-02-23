PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Decreased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,653 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 3.4% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $162,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in PayPal by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 3,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 61,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 397,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after buying an additional 302,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $12.44 on Tuesday, hitting $261.41. The stock had a trading volume of 804,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.47 and its 200-day moving average is $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.