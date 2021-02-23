PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $19.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.86. 221,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,380. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $297.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

