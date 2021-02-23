PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,905 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of PayPal worth $143,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 91,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 70.7% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 50.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 70.3% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $19.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.86. The company had a trading volume of 221,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $297.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.47 and a 200-day moving average of $216.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

