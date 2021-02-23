PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Position Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $31,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PC Connection by 177.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

