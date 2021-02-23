PCTEL (PCTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PCTI opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCTI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

