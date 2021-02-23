Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.66. 214,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,722. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

