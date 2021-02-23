Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $174.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 51.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 388,327 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

