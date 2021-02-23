PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $887,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,965 shares of company stock worth $12,855,473. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.