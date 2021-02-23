PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,341 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,026,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 483,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.02. The company had a trading volume of 236,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

