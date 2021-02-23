Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 73,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,609,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.06. The company had a trading volume of 77,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

